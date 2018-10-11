Person of the Week: Cynthia Ann Parker Brown

What is your full name?

A: Cynthia Ann Parker Brown

Do you have a nickname?

A: Cindy is my only nickname now, but I used to be “Cindy Lou” or “Cinder, Cinder” to my dad.

Where were you born?

A: I was born in Alton, Illinois and grew up at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

What is your favorite hobby?

A: I love all of my hobbies: I play bass guitar and keyboard, sing with my family, teach music and theater, study Scripture, and I’m a writer. I really enjoy anything involving sunshine and water!

What is your occupation?

A: I have many occupations, the foremost always being wife and mom. I am a teacher at heart, a minister by trade, and with my family, owner of Rock House coffee Company and Event Center.

What is your favorite food?

A: I don’t have one favorite food. I love good salads, potatoes any way you make them, and I’ll always love a good burger on the grill. And then there’s pizza!

What do you like most about living in Hohenwald?

A: What I like most about living in Hohenwald is the small town atmosphere and friendly people.

What is one thing most people don’t know about you?

A: Hmmm…one thing people don’t know about me? There are probably several things. My family owned a resort at Lake of the Ozarks and played in a family band. My grandfather was a radio personality on the WLS Barn Dance in Chicago in the 1930s-1940s. One of my hobbies growing up was slolem water skiing. Take your pick.

If you won the lottery, what’s the first thing you’d buy?

A: The first thing I’d buy if I won the lottery is a month-long trip to Israel with my family.

Where is your dream place to retire?

A: I would love to have a motor home and travel, spending lots of time at the beach in Florida, but also visiting my kids and grandkids when I have them.

The person of the week is chosen because they have been recognized as someone who invests in their community and encourages others to do the same.

Thank you, Cindy Lou, for your investment into Lewis County.