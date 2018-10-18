Person of the Week: Rickey Allen Stevens

What is your full name?

A: Rickey Allen Stevens

Do you have a nickname?

A: Rick

Where were you born?

A: Nashville

What is your favorite hobby?

A: Coaching or watching Fast-Pitch Softball

What is your occupation?

A: Owner of Stevens Insurance Agency

What is your favorite food?

A: Anything with chocolate in it.

What do you like most about living in Hohenwald?

A: Living in Hohenwald is awesome because of the people which is what makes it so special.

What is one thing most people don’t know about you?

A: That I really like to drink fresh carrot juice.

If you won the lottery, what’s the first thing you’d buy?

A: I would buy my house or pay it off along with send money to our India Ministry with Brother Samuels.

Where is your dream place to retire?

A: Right here in Hohenwald. As the commercial used to say, “It don’t get no better than this.” It is priceless to live in such a great town.

The Person of the Week is chosen because they have been recognized as someone who invests in their community and encourages others to do the same.

Thank you, Rick, for your investment into Lewis County