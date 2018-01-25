Petals & Pearls provides day for Moms/Daughters

The 12th annual Petals and Pearls program is expected to provide a day of fun and information for mothers and daughters. Participants will attend sessions covering important topics facing young ladies today in an effort to help improve communication, understanding and respect between mother and daughter.

The program, set for 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 3, 2018, is open to Lewis County girls in grades 6-8 and will be held at the Middle School with keynote speaker, Kara Farr.

Registration forms are available at Lewis County Schools’ Family Resource Center and the office of Coordinated School Health. Pre-registration for the program is required and registration will be open until Friday, January 26 or until the 120 limit is met. Registration forms and fees must be turned in to the Family Resource Center or Coordinated School Health.

Topics for the program will include self-esteem, real beauty, puberty, abstinence, healthy lifestyles, relationships, leadership skills, social media, family values, dance, acrylic painting, hair styles, make-up, cake decorating, wreath crafting, a STEM Workshop, line dancing and manicures.

Mother and daughter photos will be made by Snappy Sisters.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Petals and Pearls is a program of the Lewis County Health Council and is organized by the Youth Subcommittee. The event is sponsored by Lewis County School’s Family Resource Center, Coordinated School Health, Hohenwald/Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Lewis County Schools PTO.

For more information, contact Terry Whittenberg or Shelia Carroll, co-chairs of the event, 796-2375.