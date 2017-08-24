Player of the Week, 2017 LCHS Panther Football

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD-Bank of Lewis County is proud to introduce Preston Spencer as the August 18, 2017 recipient of LCHS Football Player of the Week Award. Preston, a junior who wears #3, had a big night Friday against Scotts Hill. From Preston’s linebacker position, he had 1 sack and an interception. He also led the defense with 12 tackles. Offensively, from Preston’s fullback position, he had 2 carries for 31 yards in a 43-21 victory over Scotts Hill. Presenting the award is Chloe Holbrook.