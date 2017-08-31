Player of the Week, 2017 LCHS Panther Football

FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD – Bank of Lewis County is proud to introduce Denton Webb as the August 25, 2017 recipient of LCHS Football Player of the Week Award. Denton, a junior who wears #9, helps lead this 2017 Panther team from his QB position. He had 11 carries for 59 yards and 2 TD’s and also was 6 of 8 for 103 yards and 2 TD’s, for a total of 4 TD’s for the game. While playing safety on defense, Denton collected 4 tackles in an awesome 26-7 victory over the Camden Lions. Presenting the award is Chloe Holbrook.