Ranger slams into utility pole

Scottie Frazier, 42, of Hohenwald was travelling north on Buffalo Road Friday night, February 15 around 10:15, when the Ford Ranger he was driving left the roadway and crashed head-on into a utility pole, breaking it. Lewis County Sheriff Department deputies and Lewis County Firemen responded. Frazier told deputies he was moving furniture and a TV in the front seat which shifted causing him to lose control.

The accident occured just north of Harper Road. Frazier was transported by ambulance to Maury Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Tommy Bayless worked the incident. Meriwether Lewis Electric personnel were called to replace the pole.

Property owner Tut Brown heard the loud crash and came down from his house to investigate. Part of his cattle fence was also destroyed. He told deputies that he had just sold his cattle a few days before.