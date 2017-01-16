Readers’ Choice 2017: Voting begins now for the Best of the Best

Voting in the 2017 Reader’s Choice Best of the Best for Hohenwald, Lewis County began Thursday, January 12, 2017 and continues through early February. Voting will close on February 8, 2017 at midnight.

Vote online at www.lewisherald.com using a code hidden in each week’s print issue. You must enter a new code each week in order to vote online. Or clip the paper ballot each week and mail or drop them in the ballot box in our office. Only three entries per week, per person will be counted.

See many of last year’s winners’ photos on our web site. Let your favorite places and people know you appreciate the hard work they do by voting early and voting often.

Categories include people, businesses, churches, schools, and more. We even included a few new listings, thanks to feedback from you!

Remember, voting ends the first week in February, so vote now! If you were a winner last year, remind people to vote for you again. Asking for a vote is perfectly legal and encouraged!

Thank you for your help as we seek to share the Best of the Best!