Rebecca Klingler

Rebecca Victoria Klingler, age 96, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at NHC-Maury Regional TCC in Columbia.

Service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28 in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel with Nathan Duncan officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Cemetery.

Mrs. Klingler was born in Lawrenceburg on January 16, 1923 to the late Claude S. Duncan and Nancy Ora Lynch Duncan. She was a retired inspector for General Motors.

Survivors include a sister, Anita LaRue of Hohenwald and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis A. Klingler; brothers, Thomas Duncan and James Duncan; and sisters, Claudine Middlebrook, Dorothy Rightenburg, Grace Moore and Jean Adair.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations may be made to the Lewis County Senior Center.