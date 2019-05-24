Recipe of the Week: Bacon Stuffed Mushrooms

By Melissa Wickline,

Contributing Writer

Some people do things beautifully, and Amanda Rettke of iambaker.com is one of those people.

I love to frequent Amanda’s website. I decided to read a bit more about this woman I have come to respect and appreciate for outstanding recipes, beautiful food photography, and for carving out a fantastic career as a blogger, wife, and Mom to five kids under the age of 14. Amanda is also an avid homesteader with a following of over 18 million Facebook members and 300,000 Instagram followers.

How did she do that with five kids and a homestead? 18 million followers? Either Amanda has a secret formula, or she merely tapped into the age-old art of giving.

I’m learning as I traverse this life that the more you give away, the more you receive. Is this a reason to give? The great motivational speaker, Zig Ziglar once said: “You will get all you want in life if you help other people get what they want.”

That sounds premeditated and suspicious. We should help people and be kind to others, so we’re always to the good? Hardly. Perhaps we help people and be kind to others because that’s the kind of world we want to nourish. When we give freely, this simple act of kindness reminds us that others have given freely to us when we needed it most. Not a bad cycle if you ask me.

Back to Amanda and this “No strings attached” giving she’s incorporated into her life and business model… Amanda’s true passion is supporting others in their creative projects and building up online and offline communities. She often speaks on issues of authenticity in social media and believes that we meet our greatness when we extend a helping hand to others.

Best-selling business author, Shep Hyken, says this model of business practice assures the customer experience has come full circle. “Customers like to receive, and when they do, they return the favor by spending their money with you.”

“It’s simple. If someone does something for you, you will naturally want to do something for them.” He then added that this works for human beings who are classified as “givers,” but for people classified as “takers,” it has little effect.

“The good news is that the world has many more givers than takers.”

I’m asking myself a few questions lately: How am I serving my community to make it better? How am I giving away what I hope to attract in my own life and personal aspirations?

This article wasn’t much about food this week, but more importantly, as we begin to see the progress and growth Lewis County is experiencing, it’s about community and coming together to make Hohenwald a better place for all of us and future generations to come. The more you give, the more you get. That’s a business model to make any town proud. Enjoy!

Bacon Stuffed

Mushrooms

Ingredients

16 ounces Baby Bella Whole Mushrooms

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup freshly grated

Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon ground black

pepper

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 cup bacon, cooked and

crumbled

1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Carefully break off stems. Chop stems extremely fine, discarding the tough end of stems.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, and chopped mushroom stems to the skillet. Fry until any moisture has disappeared, taking care not to burn the garlic. Set aside to cool.

Once cooled, stir cream cheese, bacon, parmesan cheese, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper together.

Fill each mushroom cap with a generous amount of stuffing. Arrange the mushroom caps on clean cast iron skillet.

Sprinkle the mushroom caps with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the mushrooms are piping hot and liquid starts to form under the caps.

Serve immediately.

Recipe by Amanda Rettke