Recipe of the Week: Frog’s Eye Salad

By Melissa Wickline,

Contributing Writer

Several years ago, I was on lunch break from a training and stepped inside a deli in Nashville. The deli was your typical sandwich, salads, and soups place, but they had a few items on the menu I hadn’t heard of, and I usually migrate to the things I haven’t tried yet.

Frog’s Eye Salad caught my eye, as I was curious as to what ingredient could be used to look like a frog’s eye. That’s the day I discovered Acini De Pepe pasta (ah-CHEE-nee dee PAY-pay), and boy, is it good.

In Italian and Latin, the word “acinus” means grape or grape-stones, referring to the seeds of a grape. That’s about the size of the little pasta pieces, and when cooked, they turn translucent and look like the eyeballs of… you guessed it, a frog.

You’ll find this recipe similar to the fluffy fruit salads at any Sunday luncheon, but the fullness of the pasta adds a terrific texture and taste to this fruity classic. Enjoy!

Frog’s Eye Salad

8 ounces Acini De Pepe pasta (found on Amazon)

1 cup pineapple juice (reserved from pineapple tidbits)

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg beaten

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

22 ounces mandarin oranges, drained

20 ounces pineapple tidbits, drained and reserve juice

8 ounces crushed pineapple, drained

1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows

3/4 cup coconut, shredded

8 ounces cool whip

Cook the Acini De Pepe pasta according to package directions. When done, rinse under cold water in a strainer. Let cool.

In a saucepan over medium-high heat stir together pineapple juice, sugar, flour, salt, and egg. Cook and stir constantly until mixture thickens and is smooth. Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice. Let cool.

In a large mixing bowl combine the pasta and thickened mixture. Then gently fold in the mandarin oranges, crushed pineapple, pineapple tidbits, marshmallows, and coconut. Fold in cool whip. Refrigerate until serving. This recipe can easily be doubled.