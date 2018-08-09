Recipe: Strawberry Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Contributing Writer
School is back in session, and I’ve heard from friends who are mothers that it’s difficult getting back into the swing of things. Sports practice, band practice, ball games, music lessons…. parents are stretched thin these days.
Here’s a quick, healthy dinner idea with amazing flavor. This salad is chock-full of fruit, protein and good fats. Not to mention, you can substitute any item on the list for another fruit, nut or vegetable you like better.
One of my favorite salad toppings is raw sweet corn, sliced off the cob. Easier to slice after chilling in the fridge, raw sweet corn adds flavor, color and crunch. Enjoy!
Strawberry Chicken Salad
with Poppy Seed Dressing
Skinless grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped
baby spinach, romaine or pre-washed mixed greens
apple, cored and cut into pieces
goat cheese, chopped into pieces
red seedless grapes
carrots, cut into matchstick shape
blueberries
chopped nuts (any flavor nut will work)
sliced strawberries
salt and pepper to taste
raw sweet corn kernels
garnish with a slice of avocado
(This salad can be made for one person or a family. Adjust amounts according to servings. The salad in the picture is served with Spicy Black Bean Tortilla Chips.)
Dressing:
1/4 cup mayonnaise
(may substitute mayo
for plain Greek yogurt)
2 T. apple cider vinegar
1 T. extra virgin olive oil
1 T. honey
1/4 t. salt
1/4 t. pepper
1 t. poppy seeds
Whisk together first six ingredients; add poppy seeds and lightly whisk.