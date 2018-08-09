Recipe: Strawberry Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

By Melissa Wickline,

Contributing Writer

School is back in session, and I’ve heard from friends who are mothers that it’s difficult getting back into the swing of things. Sports practice, band practice, ball games, music lessons…. parents are stretched thin these days.

Here’s a quick, healthy dinner idea with amazing flavor. This salad is chock-full of fruit, protein and good fats. Not to mention, you can substitute any item on the list for another fruit, nut or vegetable you like better.

One of my favorite salad toppings is raw sweet corn, sliced off the cob. Easier to slice after chilling in the fridge, raw sweet corn adds flavor, color and crunch. Enjoy!

Strawberry Chicken Salad

with Poppy Seed Dressing

Skinless grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped

baby spinach, romaine or pre-washed mixed greens

apple, cored and cut into pieces

goat cheese, chopped into pieces

red seedless grapes

carrots, cut into matchstick shape

blueberries

chopped nuts (any flavor nut will work)

sliced strawberries

salt and pepper to taste

raw sweet corn kernels

garnish with a slice of avocado

(This salad can be made for one person or a family. Adjust amounts according to servings. The salad in the picture is served with Spicy Black Bean Tortilla Chips.)

Dressing:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

(may substitute mayo

for plain Greek yogurt)

2 T. apple cider vinegar

1 T. extra virgin olive oil

1 T. honey

1/4 t. salt

1/4 t. pepper

1 t. poppy seeds

Whisk together first six ingredients; add poppy seeds and lightly whisk.