Representative David Byrd: District 71 Capitol Hill Update

FLAG DAY

Friday, June 14, 2019 was a National Holiday that we recognize as Flag Day. It’s a privilege to honor our American flag — the red, white, and blue.

Throughout the world, the flag of the United States of America has symbolized the moral fortitude, resolve, strength, and hope for all who believe in freedom and democratic values.

Whenever I look at our beloved flag, I am always amazed by the foresight our historic forefathers had in establishing a government that has stood the test of time and the bravery of so many souls who have fought to defend our country.

On this National Holiday, let us remember our veterans, military, first responders, and all family members who have fought and are continuing to fight to protect our special way of life. Every day they answer the call of duty to protect our lives. We owe them a great debt of gratitude.

In the Tennessee General Assembly, we start every committee meeting and floor session by saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. It is a great reminder for us all as to why we are in the State House – to ensure liberty and justice for all.

I have always respected our flag and appreciated the unwavering service from our veterans. Since becoming a state representative, I have attended bridge dedications, flag lowering ceremonies, and many other events in which I see our veterans and their contributions to our community. In doing so, I now have a deeper respect and appreciation for veterans and our beloved flag.

There is no doubt that our country, symbolized by our glorious flag, would not be a beacon of freedom and democracy it is today without the foresight of our Founding Fathers and the unwavering patriotism of every generation that has come before us.

Our state and country were born in battle. It has survived and prospered because Americans have always been willing to defend the ideals and principles that make the United States of America the greatest country in the world.

As always, I am truly humbled and honored to be your voice in Nashville.