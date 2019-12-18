Richard Vaughn, age 69 of Linden, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15 in the chapel of Young Funeral Home in Linden. Burial followed in the Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery.

He was born June 4, 1950 in Linden to Sherman Vaughn and the late Faye Vaughn. Richard was a United States Army Veteran. He graduated from Perry County High School, Class of 1968, and last worked at Youth Villages as Assistant Principal.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daryl Vaughn.

Survivors, in addition to his father, include his wife, Florence Vaughn; daughters, Boru Vaughn of Seattle, Washington, Sabrina Vaughn of Lexington and Priscilla (Josh) Tvaroch of Englewood, Florida; grandchildren, Auzhone (Aaron) Robinson, DeJeana Harden, Xavier Vaughn and Caleb Tvaroch; great-grandchildren, Taylionna and Yumara; sisters, Linda Cooper, Kathy Vaughn, both of Lexington, and Sharon (Eldridge) Mayberry of Columbia; brothers, Paul (Judy) Vaughn and Rod Vaughn of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.