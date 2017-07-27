Robert Feichtinger

Robert Joseph Feichtinger, age 82 of Hohenwald, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He was born on May 18, 1935 to Robert and Vincencie Feichtinger.

In his early career, Mr. Feichtinger was a Supervisor with Plastiline/Tencon for 28 years where he loved his job as a negotiator with the union. He loved baseball, throwing horse shoes, football and croquet. Along with his sports he loved corndogs and eating in general.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Garden in Centerville.

Mr. Feichtinger is survived by his children, Eddie Feichtinger and Joe Feichtinger of Hohenwald, Vinnie Hudgins (Lewis) of Lebanon and Robbie Wiggins (Joe) of Knoxville; eight grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vincencia Feichtinger; wife, Peggy Feichtinger.