Robert Hensley

Robert Earl Hensley Jr., age 54, resident of Hohenwald, passed away on Friday, August 17, 2018 at his home.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 25 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Hohenwald with Pastor Jerry McDonald officiating. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at the church. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert was born in Lobelville, on March 27, 1964 and was the son of the late Robert Earl Hensley Sr. and Grace (Elmer) Talley. He was a driver for RTR Transportation. Some of his hobbies included hunting and tinkering with old cars. He will always be remembered as the life of the party with his wonderful personality. Most of all, Robert loved his children.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his step-mother, Jo Ann Hensley; his children, Jordon Hensley, Graidin Hensley, Rory Hensley and Aidriana Hensley; sisters, Suzy (Chris) Baker of Smyrna and Crystal (Michael) Gaddes of Mt. Pleasant; and brother, Scott (Donya) Talley of Hohenwald.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Citizens Bank of Lewis County or a GoFundMe account which has been set up on Facebook.