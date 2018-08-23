Ronald Lemar Cheatham, 64, of Hohenwald, passed away on July 8, 2018, at his home. He was born on October 29, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois.

Services will be held on September 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Messenger Marsh in Homer Glen, Illinois.

Survivors include his mother, Bessie Trinkle of Bolingbrook, Illinois; step-father, Leroy Trinkle, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; two sons, Ronald Cheatham Jr. of Avondale, Arizona and Titan Cheatham (Kristina) of Klamath Falls, Oregon; two daughters, Kira Cheatham of Addison, Illnois and Tasha Arteaga (Mario) of Mendota, Illinois; four sisters, Martha Lynn Tondreau (Jeff) of Romeoville, Illinois, Wanda Parks of Homer Glen, Illinois, Joyce Garrison of Romeoville, Illinois and Rebecca Brom (Chris) of Morris, Illinois; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Cheatham.