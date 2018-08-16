Ronnie C. O’Guin, age 71, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018 at his home following a battle with cancer.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 16 in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel with Don Meredith and Bill Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis County Memorial Gardens.

Ronnie was born January 22, 1947 in Hohenwald, a son of the late Homer O’Guin and Zula Simmons O’Guin. He was a factory worker.

Survivors include his wife, Judie O’Guin of Hohenwald; daughter Rhonda Ashmore (Rod) of Summertown; brother, Gary O’Guin (Linda) of Hermitage; three granddaughters, Kashia, Selena and Kayla O’Guin of Hohenwald; three grandsons, Kyle Ashmore of Spring Hill, Alex Ashmore of Summertown and C.J. O’Guin of Hohenwald; special great niece and nephew, Alissa and Ryder Gibson of Hohenwald.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy “RoHo” O’Guin, and nephew, Rusty O’Guin.