Ronnie Cowan receives Achievement Award

Lewis County Extension Agent Ronnie Cowan recently received the 2018 Achievement Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during their annual meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in Chattanooga.

This award is given to agents with ten years or less of service in Cooperative Extension and who have exhibited excellence in the field of Extension Education. This award is only presented to two percent of the County Extension Educators in Tennessee each year.

Cowan has been with UT Extension-Lewis County since April of 2013. In 2014, Lewis County began conducting annual Advance Master Beef Producer Courses. This opportunity allowed producers from Lewis County to attend meetings within their own county. In years past, they would have to drive to surrounding counties. This commute could be over an hour drive.

Since 2014, participation in Advance Master Beef Producer Courses and the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TEAP) have increased. TAEP has brought nearly $2,000,000 to Lewis County. In the last three years, Lewis County has graduated an estimated 75 producers in Advance Master Beef Producer Programs.

In addition, Cowan has partnered with the South Central Area Fair to bring back agricultural exhibits for the first time since the 1980s.