Ruby Wall Rose, age 83 of Hohenwald, passed away on October 24, 2016.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Durham officiating. Burial followed in the Swiss Cemetery.

Ruby was born January 11, 1933 in Hohenwald, a daughter of the late Marion Rose and Lucille Scott Rose. She was a member of the Hohenwald Church of Christ.

Ruby worked as a machine operator at Henry I Seigel before she retired. She loved to volunteer at the hospital, nursing home and at the Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed visiting the sick and shut-ins in the community.

Survivors include her nephew, Donald Rose, of Waynesboro; several cousins and dear friend, Becky Staggs.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?11461.donation=form1&df_id=11461&pw_id=1821&s_subsrc=test_original_tribute).