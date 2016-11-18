Rudolph Run 5K planned for December 3

The Pilot Club of Hohenwald will be holding a Rudolph Run, 5k run/walk, Saturday, December 3, 2016 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lewis County Middle School parking lot located at 310 South Park Street.

Proceeds will benefit Lewis County caregivers and their family members who have a brain-related disorder such as Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementia-related illness, ADHD, Autism, Down Syn-drome and more.

Costumes are encouraged. For more information or to register, log on to www.rudolphrun5K.racewire.com or call or text Lindsey Wayland at 931-628-9263.

“How delightful it would be to line the streets with Rudolphs and Santas before the holiday season officially kicks off,” Maranda Clark, president of the Pilot Club, stated.