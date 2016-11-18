Rudolph Run 5K planned for December 3

Posted on by November 22, 2016

The Pilot Club of Hohenwald will be holding a Rudolph Run, 5k run/walk, Saturday, December 3, 2016 beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lewis County Middle School parking lot located at 310 South Park Street.

Proceeds will benefit Lewis County caregivers and their family members who have a brain-related disorder such as Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementia-related illness, ADHD, Autism, Down Syn-drome and more.

Costumes are encouraged. For more information or to register, log on to www.rudolphrun5K.racewire.com or call or text Lindsey Wayland at 931-628-9263.

“How delightful it would be to line the streets with Rudolphs and Santas before the holiday season officially kicks off,” Maranda Clark, president of the Pilot Club, stated.

Comments are closed.