Rudolph Run Rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the Pilot Club of Hohenwald’s annual Rudolph 5K Run/Walk setfor Saturday, December 1, 2018 has been rescheduled to December 15, 2018, 8 a.m. at the Lewis County Middle School parking lot located at 310 South Park Street.

Packet pick-up and same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Rudolph and Santa costumes are encouraged.

“Let’s line Park Street with Rudolphs and Santas running for a great cause. So, grab your reindeer antlers or Santa hats and come out and join us,” Lindsey Wayland, president of the Pilot Club, stated.

For more information or to register, log on to www.rudolphrunwalk5K.racewire.com.