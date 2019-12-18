Sarah Gibson

Sarah Alice Tracy Gibson, age 88 of Naples, Maine, passed away December 15, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

She was born September 24, 1931 in Jonesport, Maine to the late Amos and Lanice Hayward Tracy.

Being a single mom of three children, she has been described as an incredibly selfless and hard-working mother who would always put her children and family first. She is known for her enormous sense of humor and love that she showed everyone. In her spare time, she enjoyed sitting down to crochet different projects or heading out for a game of Bingo. When at home, she enjoyed the companionship of her two special dogs, Peanut and Sassy.

Ms. Gibson is survived by a daughter, Shirley (Dean) Rathier; sons, Johnny (Kathy) Martin and James McCoy; a brother of the heart, Billy Hayward; sister, Louise Schille; grandchildren, Farrah Dryer, Christina Rummell, Steven Rummell, Joy Racine, Michael Rathier, Johnny Martin II, Stacy Smith, Gabriel Martin, James McCoy Jr., Heather McCoy and Cheryl McCoy. Ms. Gibson also leaves behind a host of other family and friends.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Emma Prindle and Doris Tracy; and a brother, Amos Tracy Jr.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at Hohenwald Assembly of God Church at 1776 Summertown Highway with Billy Meek officiating.

Adair Funeral and Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements.