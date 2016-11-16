School Board members attend TSBA Convention

The Tennessee School Boards Association held its Leadership Conference and Annual Convention on November 4-7, 2016 at the Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville. Over 750 school board members, superintendents and business leaders attended this year’s event. The theme for this year was “Literacy: Legacy for Life.”

Lewis County School Board members attending the Convention were Phyllis Townsend, Glenda Atkinson, Brenda Helentjaris, Nancy McDonald and Marti Lomax.

During the four-day event, attendees had the opportunity to attend two pre-convention workshops focusing on legal issues and legislative advocacy, 27 clinic sessions, an Exhibit Hall with over 45 vendors and an awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of individual school board members and school districts.

Speakers included Dr. Mike Rutherford, Rutherford Learning Group, Inc. president; Dr. Tammy Grissom, TSBA executive director; Dr. Jesse Register, Belmont University Distinguished Professor of Educational Leadership; Bobby Cox, Warren County Superintendent; Dr. Chris Marczak, Maury County Superintendent; Stephen Pemberton; Andy Hargreaves, Boston College, Brennan Chair, Lynch School of Education; Dr. Candice McQueen, Tennessee Commissioner of Education; and John Couch, Apple, Inc. Vice President of Education.