Shelby Harris of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia at the age of 72.

She was born on September 28, 1946 in Hohenwald, to the late Jim Stutts and Mary (Dabbs) Stutts. She was a homemaker all of her life, assisting her husband Larry.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Harris of Waynesboro; sons, Jerry Harris and wife, Renee, of Waynesboro and Timmy Harris and wife, Mendy, of Waynesboro; sister, Patsy Hunter; brother, Paul Stutts; three grandchildren, Michael, Elisabeth and Gracie; one great grandchild, Chasity.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mary Stutts; sister, Shirley Wilburn; brothers, Charles Taylor Stutts and Leamon Stutts.

Funeral service was conducted on Monday, July 29 at 2 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Durham Cemetery in Waynesboro.