Sheriff Deputies recover stolen vehicle, arrest 2

On July 30, 2019 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Deputy Sheyenne Reeves was dispatched to 204 Howard Switch Road about a stolen vehicle. Eric Cummins of Hohenwald told the deputy of how he picked up Larry Patton and his girlfriend, Ronni Burns Chaffin, while in Waynesboro. Upon returning to his home to get his phone charger, Patton sent Cummins back inside to get them a drink. Cummins returned with Pepsis, Patton requested Cokes, sending the driver back inside. When Cummins returned, he noticed the 2005 maroon Chevy Equinox he was driving was missing.

After reviewing the neighbor’s video surveillance, Deputy Reeves was able to obtain felony warrants for both Burns and Patton.

On August 2 at approximately 12:14 a.m., Deputy Reeves and Sergeant Anthony Grillo received an anonymous tip about the stolen maroon Chevy Equinox being at the Wayne/Lewis County line on Old Hwy 99. The person who gave the anonymous tip also warned that both subjects are carrying guns.

Upon turning down Old Highway 99, the Chevy was spotted and Deputy Reeves initiated his lights. The vehicle sped off toward Seiber Ridge and quickly turned around to head the opposite direction. At that point, Sergeant Grillo was able to get behind the vehicle and initiate his lights and sirens. The vehicle, still refusing to stop, turned up Rockhouse Road, headed toward Hohenwald. After passing Scott Rd., Denicolais Rd. and Troy Lane, the vehicle turned South on Buffalo Road after failing to stop at the stop sign.

While on Buffalo Road, the vehicle crossed over the yellow line, traveling in the opposite direction several times. After failing to stop at the stop sign off of Allen’s Creek, the vehicle turned onto Old Hwy 99 heading into Wayne County.

Once at the Wayne/Lewis County line, Wayne County Deputies initiated their lights as well. After numerous accounts of failing to stop for signs, lights and sirens, and speeds reaching over 80 miles per hour, the vehicle finally wrecked going down an embankment at the entrance to Topsy.

The driver, Larry Patton, and the passenger, Ronni Burns Chaffin, were both taken into custody. The tag on the wrecked Equinox was not the tag on file as registered to the vehicle.

Both occupants had prior warrants. In addition to felony stolen vehicle, Patton is being charged with Driving while license are revoke, evading arrest and reckless endangerment. Patton was also issued three citations, two for Traffic Control Device and one for Due Care.