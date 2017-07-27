Sisters seriously injured in Maury County crash

By Glenda Atkinson,

Staff Reporter

A crash on U.S. 412 near Zion Road in Columbia involving five vehicles left two Lewis County victims injured and one man wanted. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Reports stated a vehicle slowed down to turn left, and a second vehicle then came to a stop behind.

Authorities said a third vehicle then swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting the second vehicle causing a fourth vehicle to swerve and roll multiple times.

The victims in the vehicle that rolled were injured.

The driver, Sherri Dye, and her sister, Jan Hill, were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with severe trauma. Both had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Dye was treated and released late Saturday night. Hill was released earlier in the week following surgery on her wrist.

According to officials, people in the third vehicle fled from the scene. The driver, identified as 34-year-old William Manning, of Mount Pleasant, reportedly went to the hospital with a neck injury and left before police arrived.

Authorities confirmed a warrant was issued for Manning because he was driving on a revoked license.

Reports stated a fifth vehicle that was involved had minor damage from hitting the fourth vehicle that rolled.