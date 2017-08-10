South Central Area Fair begins Saturday

South Central Area Fair gets underway Saturday, August 12, 2017 with the Tiny Tot Revue at 2 p.m. and Little Miss, Junior and Senior Fairest of the Fair Beauty Contest beginning at 4:30 p.m. The event, open to all counties, is sponsored by CB&S Bank and will be held in the community building at Lewis County Memorial Park. For more information, contact Tracie Lomax at 931-209-5456.

The Lewis County Extension Service will be holding a Dog Show Saturday, August 12 beginning at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Ronnie Cowan at 796-3091.

UTV obstacle races and a Pig ‘N Tire Competition will end the Saturday, August 12 grandstand action.

Rides, thrills and other grandstand acts for pay one price are slated for August 15-19 with Kissell Rides and Shows on the Midway.

Lewis and Clarke’s Family Night is slated for Tuesday, August 15 with grandstand acts being the Bank of Lewis County Big Money Drop and Dig for children ages 12 and under and the Power Wheels Derby and Drag Race.

Championship Wrestling, sponsored by 412 Building Supply and Cagle and Boehms, comes to Hohenwald Wednesday at 7 p.m. featuring WWE Hall of Fame members Rock and Roll Express.

Thursday’s grandstand act will feature the CMRA Mud Race points series, sponsored by Peoples Bank. For more information, contact Travis Hinson at 931-306-8832.

Back by popular demand on Friday at 7 p.m. is the All Around Underground Junk Car Jump ‘N Run Race, side-by-side racing with stock cars on an obstacle course. For more information, contact Randall Hinson at 931-628-7336.

Saturday, August 19 at 8 a.m. the Lewis County Extension Office will hold a Chicken Show and Auction. For further information, contact Ronnie Cowan at 796-3091.

For many years, the South Central Area Fair ends with the Demolition Derby, sponsored by Wayne Smith of Smith Farms. Fender bending car crushing action will start off at 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Smith at 931-242-1836.A 4-H Exhibit Show with home grown produce, wine, honey, jams, jellies, quilts, photography, taxidermy and much more, will be featured every night of the fair in the High Forest Room.

New to South Central Area Fair is two new competitions for hunters and professional taxidermist, sponsored by Buffalo Duck Conservation Board and Brewer’s Tactical and Home Defense. First, second and third places will be awarded to entries of deer should mounts, turkey, fish display and water fowl display of the professional taxidermist. Hunters are encouraged to enter two of their mounts of deer heads harvested in Lewis, Hickman, Wayne, Maury or Lewis County.

