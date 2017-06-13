Summer meals for kids

Local Summer Food Service Program meal sites have opened to children ages 18 and under across the state. The Summer Food Service Program, or SFSP, is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). The purpose of the summer meal program is to ensure children and teens that have access to free and reduced price meals during the school year also have access to meals during the summer months.

In Hohenwald, meals are offered at six locations: Lewis County Elementary School cafeteria, Lewis County Memorial Park, the covered picnic table on Mill Street at the Hohenwald Housing Authority, Lewis County High School and Village Lane Apartments. Meal times vary by location. See accompanying graphic for specific times.

More than 3.6 million meals were served last summer at more than 2,300 meal sites across the state. According to Feeding America, one in four Tennessee children may be at risk of hunger. There remains a need for eligible SFSP sponsors, especially in rural counties and remote areas. Eligible sponsors include schools, private non-profit organizations, government entities, and non-profit residential camps. Sponsors are reimbursed on a per meal basis for meals served to eligible children and may serve as a sponsor or a site location.

In addition to children 18 and under, a person 19 years of age and older who has a mental or physical disability and participates during the school year in a public or private non-profit school program established for individuals with disabilities, is also eligible to receive meals.