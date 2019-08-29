SUV overturns on Natchez Trace Parkway

By Amanda Curtis, Staff Reporter

Natchez Trace Parkway Ranger Joshua McDonald responded to a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment near mile marker 380, August 7 around 2:00 p.m. Upon arriving, Officer McDonald found all four occupants out of the vehicle.

The driver, Claudia Burleson of Illinois, admitted she fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of her 1995 Chevrolet Suburban.

The dark blue SUV had been traveling north prior to leaving the roadway. Tire marks on the roadway indicates that the driver had made a sudden jerk of the wheel which caused the vehicle to enter into a critical speed yaw and leave the roadway, traveling a short distance before impacting an embankment and several small trees. Upon striking the embankment, the vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the ditch on its driver’s side.

The passenger, Jackie Burleson, was treated by medical personnel for a suspected broken right arm. There were two juvenile passengers that sustained minor cuts and bruises.

Claudia Burleson was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle. The overturned Suburban was brought upright by Lewis County First Responders and was removed from the scene by Taylor’s Wrecker Service.