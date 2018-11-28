TCAT Hohenwald hosts Legislators and TBR Representatives

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald, in connection with SkillsUSA, will host area legislators on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 10 a.m.

The SkillsUSA officers will join TCAT administration, faculty and staff to welcome visitors to the campus.

The legislators will visit the main campus in Hohenwald to hear from a representative of the TCAT Student Body – Outstanding Student of the Year, Ms. Hillary Trogdan, Cosmetology Student, who will discuss various points of interest affecting post-secondary education from her perspective.

In turn, the student body will be addressed by local legislator, Senator Dr. Joey Hensley, who will provide the keynote address. Others who attend may be given the opportunity to speak to the student body as well.

In previous events, Representative David Byrd, Representative Barry Doss and Representative Sheila Butt have served as keynote speakers as well.

The event will be followed by a short tour of campus and a luncheon for legislators. Chancellor Dr. Flora Tydings and several Tennessee Board of Regents representatives are expected to attend as well.