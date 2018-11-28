TCAT Hohenwald Skills Officers attend Leadership Training

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hohenwald sponsored a SkillsUSA Officer Team to attend Tennessee Leadership Institute Training in Franklin on November 19 and 20, 2018.

The student team was accompanied by Lead Skills Advisors, Randy Young and Shirley Brown Harrison and composed of Ronnie Smith – Digital Graphics, Hillary Trogdon – Cosmetology, Kenny Whitehead – Electro-Mechanical Technology, Heather Mynes – Administrative Office Technology and Chris Wood – Automotive.

The team attended workshops and session on building leadership skills and promoting technical education. TCAT Hohenwald is proud to sponsor activities of Skills USA and the officer team.