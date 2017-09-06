TCAT Hohenwald to Offer Aesthetic Technology

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald plans to implement an Aesthetic Technology Program to further enhance career and technical education opportunities for students interested in careers similar to cosmetology. Cosmetology is one of the most successful enrolling programs of the Hohenwald campus.

Aesthetics offers study similar to Cosmetology, but specifically focuses on skin care, skin treatment, and facials. This program offers instruction in keeping skin healthy, attractive, and well maintained.

Students will complete a basic Aesthetics curriculum in two trimesters with the goal of demonstrating competence in theory and practical skills. Students are required to complete supervised laboratory Aesthetic procedures on live clients.

Graduates will obtain a diploma and a license by the Tennessee State Board of Cosmetology upon successful completion of a written and practical examination. Estheticians are required to complete an esthetician program, and obtain a state license to fully function as a licensed operator.

An esthetician, also known as a skin care specialist, helps people look their best through a variety of cleansing and cosmetic treatments. They usually work in spas or salons, but many are employed in medical offices. Estheticians may work in a doctor’s office, like a dermatologist or plastic surgeon. Some are self-employed. Job opportunities for estheticians should be good over the next few years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which predicts the occupation to grow much faster than average for all occupations.

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology is currently accepting applications for enrollment. The program enrollment is expected to cap at twenty students. Students will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order for the program be financial aid eligible, the Tennessee College is pursuing initial approval by the Council on Occupational Education. The program will be offered on the main campus of the Tennessee College Hohenwald. To apply, please complete the Application for Enrollment and follow the steps required to complete the process Applicants will be notified of an orientation date scheduled prior to the actual enrollment and implementation date. The Tennessee College intends on opening the class by January 2018.

Apply early with the beginning of Fall Trimester started September 5, 2017, in order for enrollment numbers to adequately sustain program projections for January. For more information, contact the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald at (931) 796-5351 or visit the website at tcathohenwald.edu.