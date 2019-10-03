Team Levi rallies to help child in hospital

Levi Smith, age 7, received a liver transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital when he was 15 months old in 2013. On August 6, 2019, Levi was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be treated for an aggressive rejection of his liver.

He requires weekly labs and daily treatments for his rejection. Levi is scheduled to return to Cincinnati for Thanksgiving to repeat his biopsy to track his progress and discuss future treatment plans, his mother said.

Levi is the son of Shaun and Andrea Smith of Linden and big brother to Landon.

Friends at Fast Pace Medical Clinic are rallying to assist Levi. A yard sale to benefit the family is planned for October 5, 2019 at Fast Pace Medical Clinic.

In Linden, friends of the family have scheduled a barbecue benefit, with cake walk, auction and raffle at the Perry County Community Center.

Levi attends Linden Elementary School and plays football for the Perry County Junior Pro football team.

Funds raised at the events will directly support Levi and his family in paying for the extensive medical expenses related to his stay, his treatment and procedures. Additionally, funds will help with the family’s daily expenses while they are by his side and away from work.

He is the grandson of Jim and Diane McClain of Hohenwald, Karen and Gary Beasley of Nashville, late Ricky Hinson and wife Debbie Hinson of Linden, Tim and Sherri Blair of Nashville, and Janice and Mitch Smith of Alpena, Michigan.

Locally, donations may be received in the name of Team Levi at Fast Pace Clinic and Peoples Bank in Hohenwald, or at Parts City in Linden.

Online, a GoFundMe account has been established to assist the family during Levi’s stay at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Find the page by following this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1pwkkts4tc.

“Thank you guys so much for all of your help and support,” the Smith family stated. “Having a support system makes trying times easier to cope with.”