Ted Wayne Hankins, age 66, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

He was born June 19, 1951 in Hohenwald to the late B.H. Hankins and Grace Warren Hankins.

Survivors include one son, Ted Hankins, Jr. (Marcie); four grandsons, Logan and Brock Hankins of Hohenwald, Kriston Hankins of Obion and Morgan Hankins of Waynesboro; two granddaughters, Faith Hensley of Hohenwald and Allie Hobbs of Waynesboro; five great grandsons and five great granddaughters.