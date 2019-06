Teddy Neils Jensen, age 47 of Hohenwald, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at his home.

He was born on February 3, 1972 in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Albert Neils Jensen and Diana (Helms) Jensen.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Diana Stadler; and a niece, Chanler; along with many other friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.