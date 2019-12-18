Tennesseans impacted by Opioids share their stories

The Tennessee Department of Health is seeking additional participants for the “Tennessee Faces of the Opioid Crisis“ public education and awareness campaign. This project features Tennesseans from across the state sharing personal stories of how they have been impacted by the opioid crisis. The campaign also provides resources and information on how everyone can be part of the solution to this problem.

Tennessee is among the hardest-hit states when it comes to the opioid epidemic. The story of its impact is often told in numbers: 1,268 opioid overdose deaths in Tennessee in 2017; more than six million painkiller prescriptions in our state in 2018.

“We want to help people understand how the opioid epidemic is affecting our neighbors, friends, relatives and coworkers, people from every walk of life,“ said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our goal is to share stories from at least one person in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, and we’re working to find someone from this county who will share his or her story to give hope to others who may be struggling with the impacts of substance abuse.“

Participants include Tennesseans who have lost loved ones to drug overdose, people thriving in recovery after overcoming addiction and people working as treatment providers to support others in their efforts to beat substance abuse. Other participants include health care professionals, members of law enforcement, ministers, educators and grandparents raising grandchildren.

TDH is sharing these stories online at TNFacesofOpioids.com. The website also provides information on resources available in the community to help prevent drug abuse and misuse. Community organizations may request materials including public service announcement videos with messaging designed for both adults and https://www.tn.gov/tnfacesofopioids teenagers.

Share your story of how you have been impacted by the opioid crisis here.

“Tennessee Faces of the Opioid Crisis“ is a project funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Opioid Crisis Cooperative Agreement.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

