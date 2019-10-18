TENNESSEE ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES $116.9 MILLION MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ETHICON, INC

Nashville, TN) — Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today announced a multistate settlement along with 40 states and the District of Columbia requiring Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon, Inc. to pay nearly $116.9 million for their deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.

Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse.

A multistate investigation found the companies violated state consumer protection laws by misrepresenting the safety and effectiveness of the devices and failing to sufficiently disclose risks associated with their use. Tennessee will receive $2.6 million under the settlement.

“This Office will continue to act to protect Tennesseans who are harmed by companies whose practices violate consumer protection laws,” said General Slatery. “Too many people have suffered severe side effects from these devices. Doctors and patients need to be fully informed, and this settlement will require that.”

Under the settlement, Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $116.9 million to the 41 participating states and District of Columbia. The settlement also requires the company to fully disclose the device’s risks and provide accurate information on promotional material.

To read the Consent Judgment, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2019/pr19-43-judgment.pdf.

Joining Tennessee in this multistate settlement are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.