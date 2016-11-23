Terry Hinson

Terry “Red” Wiley Hinson, age 58, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.

Funeral service was held Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Freedom Holy Temple church with Glen Floyd officiating. Burial, with military honors, followed at Lewis County Memorial Gardens.

Born July 31, 1958 in Hohenwald to the late Raymond Hinson and Kathleen Barber Hinson, Terry was a soldier, serving over 29 years with the Tennessee Army National Guard.

He was also employed from 1987-1990 and from October 6, 1996 to February 4, 2000 as a Lewis County Sheriff Deputy. From 1993-1996, Terry was employed as a police officer with the City of Hohenwald. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hinson, and son, Derek Hinson, both of Hohenwald; three brothers, Ronald Hinson and Vince Hinson (Dee) of Hohenwald and Billy Hinson (Debbie) of Mt. Juliet; two sisters, Wanda Seiber of Smyrna and Darlene Adkins Pope (Kenneth) of Hohenwald.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clovis Wayne Hinson, and sister, Wilma Tatum.