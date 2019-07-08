Terry Peevyhouse

Posted on by July 9, 2019

 

Terry Gene Peevyhouse was born July 8, 1954, and died on July 6, 2019 making his life here 64 years 11 months and 29 days.

A memorial service took place Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel in Centerville.

A native of Perry County, he was the son of Gene and the late Martha Elizabeth Jackson Peevyhouse. Mr. Peevyhouse was a union ironworker for 40 years, and a 32nd degree Mason.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his step-mother, Jen Peevyhouse of Linden; his wife, JoAnn Cullins Peevyhouse of Centerville; brother, Tim Peevyhouse of Linden; and five grandchildren.

Comments are closed.