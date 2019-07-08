Terry Peevyhouse

Terry Gene Peevyhouse was born July 8, 1954, and died on July 6, 2019 making his life here 64 years 11 months and 29 days.

A memorial service took place Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the McDonald Funeral Home chapel in Centerville.

A native of Perry County, he was the son of Gene and the late Martha Elizabeth Jackson Peevyhouse. Mr. Peevyhouse was a union ironworker for 40 years, and a 32nd degree Mason.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his step-mother, Jen Peevyhouse of Linden; his wife, JoAnn Cullins Peevyhouse of Centerville; brother, Tim Peevyhouse of Linden; and five grandchildren.