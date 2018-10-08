The Founder’s Parade to Kick Off Hohenwald Heritage Festival

The Founders’ Parade will be held Friday, October 12, 2018. Parade participants should begin assembling at Lewis County Public Library at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will proceed from the library to the stage area on Main Street where special Opening Ceremonies will commence at 10 a.m.

The Opening Ceremony will celebrate the early Appalachian founders of Lewis County along with the Swiss and German founding of Hohenwald. This year’s ceremony will contain many traditional elements of past opening ceremonies while introducing a few new traditions. Special remarks will be made by local dignitaries, including this year’s Burgermeister, David Webb. Musical selections will be performed by the Alpenroesli German Chorus. New traditions will include a symbolic Glöckchen läutend (little bell ringing) ceremony.