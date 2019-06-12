Thomas Lybrand

Thomas Linton Lybrand, age 61 of Culleoka, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg.

He was born on January 6, 1958 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late William Lybrand and the late Hazel (Vaughan) Lybrand.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Munroe; and a brother, William Lybrand.

He is preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a sister, Virginia Blakely.

There are no services scheduled at this time. McDonald Funeral Home in Hohenwald assisted the family with arrangements.