Thomas McArthur

Thomas Earl McArthur, Sr., age 80 of Franklin, passed away December 15, 2018.

He was called to be an avid cattleman his entire life and was passionate about his cattle business. He loved a good funny story and loved telling a few, too.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Pittman McArthur, Sr. and Agnes Louise Hogan McArthur; sister, Evelyn Strickland.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Dianne McArthur; son, Tommy (Vicki) McArthur; daughter, Christi (Kelly) Smith; step-son, Jason Barnhill; step-daughters, Tracy Ortiz, Kimberly Cothron and Stephanie Payne; brother, Marvin (Dorothy) McArthur; sister, Mildred Louise Elliot; grandchildren, Rob and Libby McArthur, Casey Smithson, Houston and Dustin Cantrell, Montana Ortiz, Morgan and Tyler Cothron, Caroline and Kimberly Payne, Malin and Camden Barnhill.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Ashley Payne officiating. Burial followed in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

The family requests memorials be made to the Williamson County 4-H.