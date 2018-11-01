Three Churches Chili Cookoff

By Graham Kilsby,

Contributing Writer

It’s that time of the year folks when the temperature drops and we are reminded it’s fall and the crockpots come out and we eat chili from now until Spring.

This coming weekend you have a chance to sample many of those different chilis at the second annual Three Churches Chili Cook-off, sponsored by First Baptist Church of Hohenwald, Hohenwald Church of Christ, and Hohenwald First United Methodist Church.

A fun-filled day of Christian activities will be on hand for all ages, children or grown-ups, from 4-6 p.m. this coming Saturday, November 3, on South Court Street, between First and Second Street in downtown Hohenwald.

“Just as last year” said Pastor Drew Brewer, “It is a wonderful chance to meet and greet and say hello to our next door neighbors from other Churches and make or renew friendships”.

There is a small entry fee that will entitle you to taste and vote for the best of thirty-six chilis, the winner will receive the coveted “Golden Label” with all profits going to the Lewis County School System, so grab the kids, grab a chair and come out for a great afternoon of Christian fellowship and fun.