“Ticked Off At Cancer” Ride: 8th Annual Success

Rainy weather didn’t keep the dedicated riders of the 8th Annual Ticked Off At Cancer from showing their support, April 13, 2019. Between t-shirts bought, auction items donated and thirty two bikes and nearly twenty cars full of supporters, a total of $11,566.25 to be donated to the Lewis County Cancer Victim Fund was raised.

“This is one of the biggest contributors to the fund,” stated Deb Barnes of the Cancer Victims Fund board. “Because of contributions like this, we were recently able to raise the amount of gas and medication assistance to the approximately 60 people we currently serve.”

If you would like to help, you can do so by attending one of their upcoming fundraisers. A cookout will be held May 9, 2019 at the ballpark where you can buy a plate and make a donation. If riding is your thing, September will be your next opportunity to contribute through the Phillbilly ride. If you or someone you know is struggling with the costs associated with cancer, Charlie Dugger invites you to come by Health Angels on Main Street to pick up an application.

“Thanks to all the bikes and vehicles that came out and rode in the rain,” said Larry Skelton. “It takes more than two people to make this ride come together and to make it possible.”

“We are blessed to have the most supportive group of people in this town that truly care for one another. I look forward to the weekend after Mule Day each year because of these fine folks,” said Sheila Mullins.

