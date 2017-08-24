Tiebreaker necessary in week one of Pigskin Picks

By Don Jones, Sports Writer

The first week of Pigskin Picks is in the books and our tiebreaker had to be put into effect in our initial outing. Three readers successfully picked the winners in 14 of the 20 games so we had to use the tiebreaker score in the Lewis County and Scotts Hill game to determine the winner.

The actual score of the game was 43-21 in favor of Lewis County and with a predicted score of 36-14, Scott Mullinicks was the closest to the actual score and wins the opening week of our contest. Mullinicks bested Marie Dunn and Veronica Marsh-Gilbert who also predicted 14 games correctly.

Remember, it is a long road to the grand prize of $250.00 which will be awarded at season’s end to the reader who predicts the most total winners during the contest. If you didn’t play in week one, you can catch up quickly so fill out your entry this week and join your fellow readers in playing Pigskin Picks!