Timmie Hinson named Soil Conservationist of the Year

The Lewis County Soil Conservation District held their 34th Annual Award Banquet on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at the Lomax Church of Christ Annex Building. The Soil Conservation District sponsored the event of the evening.

Ed Cannon, Board Chairman, welcomed guests and members to the banquet and invited County Mayor Bill Webb to give the invocation for the meal which was prepared by Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Turner.

Following the meal, Cannon gave a brief description of some of the work that the Soil Conservation is trying to accomplish in the county. He also described how and why the Conservation Districts were created in 1935.

Special guests were recognized by District Technician Chad Cothran, and the Conservationist of the Year award was presented to Timmie Hinson.

Timmie has completed several projects with the Soil Conservation and NRCS over the past year, including projects of 200 feet of Streambank Stabilization. Hinson has worked with the soil conservation district in his row cropping acres.

Timmie Hinson was raised in Lewis County and serves as a County Commissioner as well as serves on several boards in the county. He is a farmer of 25 years in Lewis County and row crops approximately 200 acres.

Members of the Lewis County Soil Conservation District Board are Board Chairman Cannon, Treasurer Sharon Grinder, Terry Turner, Joan Carroll and Timmie Hinson.

Questions about working with the District may be answered with a call to the office at 931-796-2939. “Please leave a message, if needed, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible,” a member of the board stated.