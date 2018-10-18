Tn Promise needs 4,500 more mentors

With only seven weeks remaining, tnAchieves, the partnering organization that administers Governor Haslam’s Tennessee Promise in 84 counties, needs 4,500 more mentors to meet its goal of providing every Tennessee Promise applicant from the class of 2019 with a local support system.

Lewis County needs eight more mentors to meet student demand.

Each TN Promise applicant is assigned a volunteer mentor who assists the student in eliminating the barriers associated with college access and success. tnAchieves mentors support students as they navigate the college process and provide the nudges many need to earn a college credential.

“Thanks to TN Promise, every student has the opportunity to earn a college degree,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, Executive Director, tnAchieves. “Many students, however, need more than financial assistance to overcome barriers to fulfilling their potential. Many need someone to encourage, someone to help navigate the process and someone to ensure they meet critical deadlines. For a decade, our mentors have been that someone to thousands of students. I believe having someone in your corner is the difference maker for our program.”

tnAchieves asks mentors to give one hour per month to high school seniors as they transition from high school to college. The organization provides a one-hour training, a handbook and weekly communication to ensure the mentor is fully equipped to serve his/her students.

The deadline to apply is November 30, 2018. The application can be found at www.tnachieves.org.