Tractor Supply celebrating Pets of All Kinds during August

Tractor Supply Company in Hohenwald is dedicating the entire month of August to showing its appreciation for animals. The rural lifestyle retailer will host a variety of animal-centric happenings and deals as part of Out Here With Animals, its month-long event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

Out Here With Animals kicked off Wednesday, August 1 with a month-long pet supplies drive. Customers are invited to show their support for the Hohenwald Animal Shelter by dropping off new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters.

In addition to the supplies drive, Tractor Supply will host a pet adoption event Saturday, August 25. Local animal organizations interested in participating are encouraged to sign up online at www.TractorSupply.com/EventPartners or by contacting the Hohenwald Tractor Supply. Registration closes Wednesday, August 22.

“Out Here With Animals allows the Hohenwald community to come together to celebrate their pets while supporting the great work of their local animal organizations,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company. “Whether you have a dog, cat, horse, pig or goat, we hope families will bring their leashed, friendly pets to the store to show how special their animals are and help us find homes for the local adoptable animals that deserve a family too.”

Out Here With Animals events are open to the public and leashed, friendly animals.