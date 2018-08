Hohenwald Firemen Chief Steve Vineyard, center, and Captain Ryan Johnston answered a call to 400 South Park Tuesday morning, August 7, when a cable installer and the property owner became trapped inside a camper in the yard beside the home. After 10-15 minutes of hammering and prying, the door finally popped open to a ‘hallelujah’ from owner Sue Cotton. Hohenwald Police Department officers were on the scene while Mrs. Cotton’s son watched the extrication.