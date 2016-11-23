Treva Carlton

Treva Ann Campbell Carlton, age 74 of Nashville, formerly of Haywood County, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2016 in Oakland.

She was born in Haywood County August 25, 1942 to the late Irby Campbell and Myrtle Lucille Campbell.

Treva, being the youngest girl of nine children, made it her passion in the later years to care for many different family members. She would travel to any family member that needed her to help care for them and stay as long as needed. Treva knew other relatives had to work and could not assist with the loved one in need. It was her pleasure and passion to help anyone in the family. She was there for either a newborn or elder and from birth to death. Treva cared for so many and had so much love and such a big heart for all mankind. She was truly a traveling angel.

Treva served our country in both the United States Navy and United States Army retiring as sergeant after twenty years of faithful service. She also retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Training Center after 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hillard Carlton; son, Scotty Peters; two brothers, Lynwood Campbell and Cecil Campbell; sister, Margaret Farrell.

Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa Richards (Troy) of Duck River; step-son, Jerry Carlton (Mary) of Nashville; brother, Robert Campbell (Mary) of Bolivar; sisters, Mildred Williams of Brownsville, Louise Martin of Stanton, Juanita Rye of Erin and Lillie Bell Kee of Oakland. Other survivors include grandchildren, Matthew McCallum (Brittany), John David Richards (Tiffany) of Hohenwald, Lindsy McKinley (Billy) and Josh Richards; great grandchildren, Ryan, Brooks, Faith, William and Catherine; step-grandchildren, Jay, Anna, Jordin and Missy; Erica, Jessica, Megan and Ellis as she loved as her grandchildren and Cambria as a great granddaughter.

Funeral service for Treva Ann Campbell Carlton were conducted Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Brooks officiating. Burial followed in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.